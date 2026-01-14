Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Traitors contestant banished after ‘kamikaze’ moment

Harriet eliminated from The Traitors despite being labelled ‘best Faithful ever’
  • In a show first, Harriet has become the latest Traitors contestant to be banished from the BBC show after urging the rest of the group to vote for her to prove that Rachel is a Traitor.
  • After receiving the most votes, Harriet told the group: “It's a kamikaze move. I appreciate that. But I wanted to ensure you all knew who I really was.”
  • She added that it was the only way to remove any shadow of doubt about the fact she was a Faithful.
  • “I’ve given you the names, do not let this sacrifice be in vain. I am a faithful,” she concluded as she exited the game.
  • In the Traitors' turret, Claudia Winkleman gave Rachel and Stephen the option of murdering a Faithful, however they don’t know which contestant have a shield which would protect them from such a fate.
