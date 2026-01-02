Moment Traitors contestant appears to give away secret relationship
- Fans of the BBC reality show The Traitors suspect a mother-daughter duo may have inadvertently revealed their secret relationship in the first episode.
- Contestants Judy, 60, and Roxy, 32, are secretly mother and daughter, a fact unknown to their fellow competitors.
- The show, which premiered on Thursday, features 22 contestants vying for a £120,000 prize in the Scottish Highlands castle.
- Viewers believe Roxy may have given away their connection by shouting 'mum' during the initial challenge.
- This incident sparked online discussion among fans, who questioned how other contestants missed the apparent slip.