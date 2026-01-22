‘Worst player ever’ eliminated from Traitors as another shock connection is revealed
- Roxy has become the latest person to be “murdered” on The Traitors as another Faithful falls by the wayside.
- Traitors Rachel and Stephen both agreed that eliminating Roxy would implicate James due to her strong suspicions against him.
- In her exit interview, Roxy says that she hopes that Rachel or Stephen wins the game, falsely believing that they are Faithfuls.
- Viewers were not sad to see Roxy go, branding her as “one of the worst players ever”.
- Host Claudia Winkleman stunned the remaining contestants after Roxy's departure, revealing she was secretly the daughter of Judy, the show's first banished participant.