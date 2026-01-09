Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Throwing a grenade’: Traitors at war after latest murder

Rachel accuses Fiona of 'wrecking' Traitors team in turret confrontation
  • Sweet shop assistant Reece has become the fourth Faithful contestant to be murdered on the BBC One show, The Traitors.
  • Reece was selected from a group of eight potential victims, following a challenge where players nominated each other for the traitors' next kill.
  • Upon learning of his elimination, Reece expressed confidence that the remaining Faithful would uncover the Traitors.
  • Traitor Rachel described Reece's murder as a 'mercy killing,' as he had previously broken down in tears after being accused of being a traitor.
  • The episode also featured a significant argument between Traitors Rachel and Fiona, with Fiona accusing Rachel of playing a self-serving game and failing to defend fellow traitor Stephen.
  • Rachel accused Fiona of “throwing a grenade” into the team, with Stephen adding that he was “absolutely speechless” about their argument.
