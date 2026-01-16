‘Absolutely gutting’ Traitors’ murder sees top Faithful eliminated
- Traitors Stephen and Rachel have chosen to murder Jessie, who was the only Faithful to suspect them.
- At the breakfast table, Roxy expressed her dismay at Jessie's elimination, calling it “absolutely gutting”.
- Stephen targeted Jessie because she had identified him as a potential Traitor.
- He acknowledged that killing Jessie would likely put a target on his back.
- Ironically, Jessie conceded that Stephen might not have been a Traitor as it would be too obvious.