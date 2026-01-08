Traitors contestant ‘let down’ after becoming the latest to be murdered
- Civil servant Maz became the third faithful to be "murdered" on the BBC One show The Traitors.
- His elimination was an in-person killing, which saw him locked in a cage.
- Upon discovering the traitors' identities, Maz expressed feeling let down by Rachel and Fiona, while having suspected Stephen.
- The other faithfuls learned of Maz's fate when he failed to turn up for breakfast the following day.
- Maz, a 59-year-old from Preston, was the latest contestant to be removed from the competition.