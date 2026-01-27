Traitors star ‘heartbroken’ following mother’s death
- Rachel Duffy, co-winner of the BBC show The Traitors, has announced the death of her mother, days after her victory.
- During her time on the show, Rachel revealed her intention to use her prize money to create memories with her mother, who was living with Parkinson's and dementia.
- She shared the news on Tuesday, 27 January, writing in an Instagram post: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”
- Rachel, a head of communications from Newry, Northern Ireland, won £47,875, splitting the £95,750 prize with fellow Traitor Stephen Libby.
- Her candidness about her mother's illnesses resonated with viewers, raising awareness for Parkinson's and dementia.