Traitors star Rachel claims she never doubted pact with Stephen
- Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby made history as the first pair of traitors to win the BBC show The Traitors series four.
- The duo split the £95,750 prize pot, with each taking home £47,875, after Libby chose loyalty over taking the entire sum in the dramatic finale.
- Duffy, from Newry, expressed complete trust in Libby, stating she “never wobbled once” on their pact, despite Libby admitting to a moment of doubt before the final vote.
- Duffy plans to treat her family with her winnings and hopes her on-screen discussion about her mother's Parkinson's disease and dementia raised public awareness.
- Libby, a cyber security consultant, revealed he quit his job earlier this year and intends to use his prize money to take a holiday with his partner and explore new opportunities.