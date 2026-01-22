Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Traitors viewers left fuming at ‘worst possible end’ to dramatic episode

Traitors banishment tiebreaker ends on dramatic cliffhanger
  • A tense roundtable in The Traitors semi-final saw both James and Rachel up for elimination.
  • James and Rachel both received an equal number of votes during the initial roundtable, prompting a second vote.
  • During his defence, James astutely points out that Rachel is too good a player to have avoided being murdered.
  • In the second vote, Jade switched her vote from James to Rachel, causing the roundtable to go down to the ‘Chests of Chance’, meaning the person without the shield is banished.
  • However, viewers were left fuming, calling it the “worst possible end” as the episode dramatically concluded before James and Rachel discovered their fate.
In full

