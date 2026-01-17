Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Traitors star shows off baby bump after pregnancy reveal

Traitors star confirms she’s pregnant with baby bump reveal
  • The Traitors star Roxy Wilson has confirmed she is pregnant, sharing a video of her baby bump on Instagram.
  • Wilson, a 32-year-old recruiter, is a contestant on the BBC game show.
  • She entered the series as a Faithful alongside her mother, Judy Wilson, keeping their relationship a secret from fellow participants.
  • Before the show aired, Wilson said her intention was to use any prize money to take her family on holiday.
  • She also expressed a desire to start a family with her boyfriend, which she has now announced.
In full

