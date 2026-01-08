Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Traitors US season 4 episodes drop tonight. What time and how to watch

Peacock unveiled the official cast list for The Traitors Season 4 in June
Peacock unveiled the official cast list for The Traitors Season 4 in June (Peacock)
  • Season 4 of The Traitors US is here with the first episodes hitting Peacock tonight.
  • There are 11 episodes this season with the first three releasing Jan. 8 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.
  • Some of the competitors this year include Donna Kelce, mother to NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, Dancing with the Stars' Mark Ballas, Love Island USA's Rob Rausch and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.
  • After Thursday’s premiere, episodes will be released on a weekly basis.
  • Host Alan Cumming has said that the new season has the "best moment of Traitors TV history.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in