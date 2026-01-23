Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to apply for The Traitors season five

  • Applications are now open for the fifth season of the BBC's hit game show, The Traitors.
  • Interested individuals can apply via the official BBC Take Part page, requiring personal details, answers to strategic questions, and a one-minute video.
  • Applicants must be over 18, legally reside in the UK, and be available for up to four weeks, likely in Summer or Autumn 2026.
  • The deadline for applications is Sunday, 31 May, although the BBC may close or extend this without prior notice.
  • Tips for applying include demonstrating strategy, confidence, and authenticity, while experts advise against mentioning prior reality TV experience.

