Traitors season 4 breaks record after historic banishment
- Hugo became the first traitor to be banished from the castle in the latest series of The Traitors.
- He received the most votes from his fellow contestants during Saturday's episode of the BBC reality gameshow.
- His departure was met with celebration from the other contestants at the roundtable.
- Due to his banishment, just the second of the season, Hugo has become the worst Traitor in UK history.
- Earlier in the episode, 66-year-old Ben was ‘murdered’ by The Traitors.