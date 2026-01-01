How much is the prize money for The Traitors season 4?
- The new series of The Traitors will feature 22 contestants from across the UK competing for a maximum prize pot of £120,000.
- The total prize money available to contestants is contingent upon their success in completing daily missions.
- The previous civilian series, which aired in 2025, also offered a maximum prize of £120,000.
- Show bosses have promised that the upcoming series will include even more twists and turns.
- The show will once again be filmed at the imposing Ardross Castle, situated in the Scottish Highlands.