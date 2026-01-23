Traitors star announces autism diagnosis after viewers’ speculation
- Stand-up comedian Ron Funches has been diagnosed with autism after competing on season four of The Traitors U.S.
- Funches announced the diagnosis on his Instagram Story, crediting online speculation about his behaviour on the Peacock series for prompting him to seek testing.
- He noted that his experience on the show, where he often felt misunderstood and was ostracised by fellow cast members, led him to recognise similarities with his 21-year-old son, Malcolm, who has autism.
- Before revealing the diagnosis, Funches had shared on Threads that he was undergoing testing after observing his own mannerisms and feeling he wasn't being comprehended during the game.
- Funches urged viewers to show kindness to others, even in a game show context, stating that 'you never know what people are dealing with'.