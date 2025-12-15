Singer arrested in New York and charged with assault of nightclub employee
- R&B singer Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, has been charged with assault and aggravated harassment.
- He allegedly punched a Manhattan nightclub employee in the face after being told the venue was closing in the early hours of December 4.
- Neverson pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on his own recognizance, with his next court appearance scheduled for February 18.
- He also faces a separate charge of criminal mischief for allegedly causing approximately $1,500 worth of damage to another Manhattan establishment.
- Neverson's attorney stated that he is cooperating fully and believes public figures are often targeted for instigation, expressing confidence that the facts will come to light.