Tributes pour in for the late great actress Catherine O’Hara
- Catherine O'Hara died Friday in Los Angeles at age 71 following a brief illness, her manager confirmed to Variety. A cause of death has not been released.
- Tributes to the legendary actress quickly flooded social media, including from her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin who wrote, “Mama. I thought we had time.” He finished the post with, “I love you. I’ll see you later.”
- Pedro Pascal, O’Hara’s The Last of Us co-star, posted, “There is less light in my world.” O’Hara won acclaim for her guest appearance in the series.
- Heartburn star Meryl Streep said O’Hara brought “love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed.”
- Former SNL cast member Kevin Nealon also paid tribute to O'Hara, saying she transformed our understanding of comedy and humanity.
