Trump eviscerated by panelists after Black History Month event
- Donald Trump praised rapper Nicki Minaj's "beautiful skin" and listed Black "friends" at a White House Black History Month event, aiming to defend his record on race.
- CNN panelists criticized Trump's comments, with one likening him to a "drunk uncle" and others highlighting his history of divisive rhetoric.
- Specific concerns raised included his administration's attempt to remove a slavery exhibit in Philadelphia and Trump's reposting of a meme depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.
- Panellists, particularly Ana Navarro, detailed Trump's long history of alleged racist actions, referencing accusations from the New York City Housing Department in the 1970s and his stance on the Central Park Five.
- Further examples cited included Trump's past remarks about "s***hole countries" and claims that Haitians "eat cats and dogs", underscoring his controversial track record.
