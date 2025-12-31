Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

George Clooney lifts lid on past friendship with ‘goofball’ Donald Trump

  • Actor George Clooney has described Donald Trump as a "big goofball" during their earlier acquaintance, before the now-president began his political career.
  • In an interview with Variety, Clooney, an outspoken liberal, recalled Trump frequently calling him and seeing him out at clubs and restaurants.
  • Clooney said “that all changed” later; Trump has more recently called Clooney a “second-rate actor” and a “backstabber”.
  • The actor made headlines in 2024 when he wrote an op-ed calling for then-president Joe Biden to drop his bid for reelection in hopes of Kamala Harris successfully challenging Trump.
  • Clooney, his wife Amal, and their twins recently obtained French citizenship, with Clooney citing a desire to raise his children away from the US and Hollywood's fame culture.
In full

