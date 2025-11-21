Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump gets stinging two-word response from Jimmy Kimmel after president’s criticism

Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump for calling reporter 'piggy'
  • Jimmy Kimmel issued an ultimatum to Donald Trump after the president repeatedly called for his late-night show to be cancelled.
  • Kimmel proposed, "I’ll go when you go," and used Trump's own phrase, "Quiet, piggy," referencing a recent incident involving a journalist.
  • The host expressed his frustration with Trump's consistent attempts to get him fired, noting it happens "every five weeks."
  • Kimmel countered Trump's claims of his show having "bad ratings" by presenting a montage of news reports detailing Trump's own declining poll numbers.
  • The article recalled a previous temporary suspension of Kimmel's show in September, which Trump publicly celebrated, and Kimmel's subsequent emotional return to air.
