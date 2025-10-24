White House responds to Joan Baez’s poem about a ‘little green worm’ eating Trump’s brain
- Singer-songwriter Joan Baez has released a new poem, Little Green Worm: A Note to the President speculating about a worm eating parts of President Donald Trump's brain.
- The poem references Robert F Kennedy Jr., who stated last year that a worm had eaten part of his brain.
- Baez suggests the “little green worm” may have consumed parts of Trump's brain responsible for empathy, impulse control and regulating social behavior.
- The poem concludes by implying the worm would find “nothing there” in the part of Trump's brain responsible for basic intelligence.
- The White House Communications Director, Steven Cheung, responded to the poem by asking, “Who is Joan Baez?'”