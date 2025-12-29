Truth behind Stranger Things season five ‘secret episode’ as star speaks out
- Rumours have circulated online suggesting the latest episodes of Stranger Things season five have been "tampered with" or had scenes cut.
- Fans expressed disappointment over a perceived lack of major developments and confusion regarding character storylines in the second part of season five, released on Boxing Day.
- An online petition, signed by over 280,000 people, calls for the release of "unseen footage," arguing the season feels "incomplete and very, very sloppy."
- Randy Havens, who plays Scott Clarke in the show, addressed the speculation on Instagram, stating there is "no Snyder Cut of the show."
- The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, previously indicated they would not deliver a shocking or upsetting finale akin to "Game of Thrones'" "Red Wedding."