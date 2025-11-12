Tucker Carlson faces new backlash following Nick Fuentes interview
- Rocket Money, a financial services app, removed all advertising links with Tucker Carlson following a report by Popular Information accusing it of “financing white supremacy”.
- The removal occurred two days after Popular Information highlighted companies sponsoring Carlson, noting he personally read ads for them, including Rocket Money, on his podcast.
- Carlson's sponsorship controversy stems from a recent interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, which sparked widespread criticism and internal conflict within conservative circles.
- Rocket Companies, Rocket Money's parent, publicly states its commitment to values such as “the high road” and “doing the right thing”, contrasting with the nature of the controversy.
- This incident is not the first time Carlson has faced an advertising exodus due to controversial statements, having previously lost sponsors over comments on immigration and white supremacy.