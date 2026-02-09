‘All-American’ halftime show will be back next year, Turning Point USA says
- Turning Point USA says its "All-American" alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show will return next year.
- The rival show was organized in protest of the NFL choosing Bad Bunny to perform at this year’s Super Bowl. The NFL's decision drew criticism from some conservatives, including President Donald Trump, despite Bad Bunny's performance promoting messages of unity.
- Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet announced plans to continue the alternative show next year.
- “The numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final counts incoming),” he wrote. “Based on tonight’s success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027.
- He was applauded by Donald Trump Jr. and other conservatives, with official viewership numbers for the Super Bowl and halftime show expected Tuesday afternoon.
