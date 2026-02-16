Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tyra Banks makes admission over viral America’s Next Top Model rant

Tyra Banks says she went 'too far' on America's Next Top Model
  • Tyra Banks has reflected on her infamous on-air clash with America’s Next Top Model contestant Tiffany Richardson, admitting she 'lost it' during the incident.
  • The confrontation occurred during ANTM's fourth cycle in 2005 after Richardson's elimination, leading to Banks's viral 'I was rooting for you!' tirade.
  • In the new Netflix docuseries 'Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model', Banks describes the moment as her 'toughest' on the show, stating she had mentored Richardson and felt she could have been a 'supermodel'.
  • Banks confesses she 'went too far', attributing her outburst to deeper societal and personal pressures she felt as a Black woman, beyond just Richardson's reaction.
  • Former judges and producers, including Niguel Barker and Jay Manuel, also recall the incident in the docuseries, describing Banks's rant as frightening and the 'most difficult moment on set'.
