Legendary rock band releases surprise new politically charged EP

Bono chants Alexei Navalny's name in front of thousands at U2 Las Vegas concert
  • Rock band U2 has released a new six-track EP titled 'Days of Ash' in response to current events in America.
  • The EP's release follows the deadly Minneapolis ICE shootings and other societal issues, described as an “immediate response” to the times.
  • U2 frontman Bono stated that these tracks are “very different in mood and theme” from the songs planned for their new album later this year.
  • Bono described the songs as “impatient to be out in the world”, characterising them as expressions of “defiance and dismay, of lamentation”.
  • He emphasised the need to address the “mad and maddening times” before people can regain faith in the future and each other.
