Celebrity Traitors tease face-to-face ‘murder’ as three stars exit

Alan Carr makes huge Celebrity Traitors blunder as he forgets he has immunity shield
  • The latest episode of Celebrity Traitors saw two players banished and one killed, with a face-to-face “murder” teased for the next instalment.
  • Actor Sir Stephen Fry and Scottish TV star Mark Bonnar were banished by the group after separate roundtable discussions, both confirming they were Faithfuls.
  • Traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and Cat Burns decided to murder comedian Joe Wilkinson, who expressed curiosity about the Traitors' turret after his elimination.
  • Comedian Nick Mohammed admitted to deliberately sabotaging a mission during the chessboard challenge, believing it would benefit the Faithfuls, which resulted in his team losing.
  • The episode ended with Nick Mohammed, Lucy Beaumont, and Kate Garraway being invited to meet Claudia Winkleman, indicating one of them will be murdered by the Traitors next week.

