All the winners of this year’s UK Critics’ Circle awards
- The film One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was named Film of the Year by the UK Critics’ Circle.
- Paul Thomas Anderson secured Director of the Year and Screenwriter of the Year for the film, which also saw Sean Penn win Supporting Actor of the Year.
- Jessie Buckley was awarded Actress of the Year for her performance in Hamnet, while Timothee Chalamet received Actor of the Year for his lead role in Marty Supreme.
- Josh O’Connor triumphed as British/Irish Performer of the Year, and Pillion was awarded British/Irish Film of the Year, with its director Harry Lighton winning Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker.
- Cynthia Erivo received the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation, and KPop Demon Hunters and The Perfect Neighbour were named Animated Film of the Year and Documentary of the Year respectively.
