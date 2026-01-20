Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK Traitors fans to get new series just hours after current season ends

Jessie exits The Traitors as suspicion quietly turns towards Stephen
  • The Traitors Ireland is scheduled to air on BBC One at midnight on Saturday, 24th January, just hours after season four of the current UK series concludes.
  • The series, which previously aired on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player last summer, will broadcast two episodes consecutively.
  • Hosted by Derry Girls actor and comedian Siobhán McSweeney, the show features 24 contestants vying for a €50,000 prize.
  • Players must identify and banish 'Traitors' among them to secure the prize, while Traitors aim to remain undetected and steal the money.
  • This broadcast will follow just hours after the winner of The Traitors UK season 4 is crowned, adding to the various international versions already available on BBC iPlayer.

