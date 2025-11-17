Ambitious religious time-travel movie confirmed for 2027 release
- Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for global hits like RRR and Baahubali, has unveiled his most ambitious project, a film titled Varanasi.
- The film, set for an IMAX release in 2027, is described as a visually rich time-travel adventure drawing elements from Hindu mythology.
- Varanasi will feature a star-studded cast including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
- The announcement event in Hyderabad drew thousands of fans, where Mahesh Babu described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime project" with global aspirations.
- Rajamouli's previous works have significantly elevated the Telugu-language film industry, known as Tollywood, onto the international stage.