Vicky Pattison reveals husband’s real age
- Vicky Pattison has revealed that she has concealed her husband Ercan Ramadan's age for the past six years.
- The Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared the information on her Get a Grip podcast with Angela Scanlon.
- Pattison said that when they first started dating, she was 31 and Ramadan was 25.
- She allowed press reports to incorrectly state Ramadan's age as 35, rather than correcting the misinformation.
- Pattison explained that the media found it “alien” for a 31-year-old woman to be in a relationship with a 25-year-old man.