Victoria Beckham wears £1,290 gown from own label to Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of her preparations for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding
  • Victoria Beckham has shared her preparations for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's wedding on Saturday 27 December via a video on her Instagram page.
  • The 51-year-old designer wore a dark teal cut-out gown from her own label, which retails for £1,290.
  • Her outfit featured long sleeves, a pleated skirt, and twist detailing, accessorised with silver items and oversized sunglasses.
  • Victoria attended the ceremony in Bath alongside her husband, Sir David Beckham, and their youngest children, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.
  • Their eldest son, Brooklyn, was absent from the wedding.
