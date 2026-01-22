Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria Beckham single soaring up the charts amid Brooklyn controversy

Brooklyn Beckham hits out at family in explosive Instagram post as feud continues
  • Victoria Beckham's 2001 solo track, Not Such An Innocent Girl, is experiencing a resurgence in the music charts.
  • The renewed interest in the song follows reports of a family dispute involving her son, Brooklyn.
  • The track originally peaked at number two upon its release, leaving Beckham as the only Spice Girl without a solo number one hit.
  • A social media campaign has been launched by fans to propel the song to the top spot, aiming to “fix the national tragedy”; the song holds the number one position in Ireland and is at number two on the UK iTunes charts.
  • Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed the feud with his family for the first time via a series of Instagram posts, claiming they control media narratives about their family and value public promotion above all else.
