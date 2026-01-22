Victoria Beckham single soaring up the charts amid Brooklyn controversy
- Victoria Beckham's 2001 solo track, Not Such An Innocent Girl, is experiencing a resurgence in the music charts.
- The renewed interest in the song follows reports of a family dispute involving her son, Brooklyn.
- The track originally peaked at number two upon its release, leaving Beckham as the only Spice Girl without a solo number one hit.
- A social media campaign has been launched by fans to propel the song to the top spot, aiming to “fix the national tragedy”; the song holds the number one position in Ireland and is at number two on the UK iTunes charts.
- Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed the feud with his family for the first time via a series of Instagram posts, claiming they control media narratives about their family and value public promotion above all else.