Victoria Beckham opens up about Rolls Royce viral clip
- Victoria Beckham expressed surprise at the overwhelmingly positive public reaction to a viral moment in her husband David's Netflix documentary.
- The moment saw David interrupt her claim of being a “working-class girl” by revealing her father drove a Rolls-Royce to school.
- Despite initially not loving her appearance in the documentary, Beckham embraced the feedback, even releasing merchandise featuring the phrase “My dad drove a Rolls-Royce”.
- She later clarified that she attended a regular school and was embarrassed by her father's car, wanting to fit in.
- Beckham's own Netflix documentary, launching this month, will delve into her Spice Girls career and the financial challenges faced by her fashion empire.