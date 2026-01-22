Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Victoria Beckham’s cameo in Ugly Betty as wedding episode resurfaces after Brooklyn claims

Victoria Beckham's Ugly Betty wedding episode resurfaces after Brooklyn Beckham accusations
  • Victoria Beckham's cameo appearance in the TV series Ugly Betty has resurfaced online.
  • This follows claims made by her son, Brooklyn Beckham, that his mother "hijacked" his first dance and behaved "inappropriately" at his 2022 wedding.
  • Brooklyn Beckham, 26, recently posted a statement on Instagram indicating he has no wish to reconcile with his family.
  • In the 2007 Ugly Betty episode titled "A Nice Day For A Posh Wedding", Victoria Beckham guest-starred as herself, acting as Wilhelmina Slater's maid of honour.
  • During the episode, she was depicted stealing the bride's thunder by posing in a white dress.
