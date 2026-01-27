Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Beckhams step out in Paris amid feud with Brooklyn

Beckham family make first joint public appearance after Brooklyn row
  • David and Victoria Beckham attended Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris alongside their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
  • At a subsequent event at the French Ministry of Culture, Victoria was honored as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters for her work in fashion design.
  • This public appearance follows recent statements from their son, Brooklyn, who declared he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.
  • Brooklyn accused his mother, Victoria, of attempting to ruin his marriage and humiliating him by hijacking his first dance at his wedding.
  • David responded to the family dispute by stating that children should be allowed to make mistakes, while some public commentators have criticized Brooklyn's remarks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in