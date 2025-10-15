The historic addition to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show lineup this year
- WNBA player Angel Reese is set to become the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Wednesday.
- The 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward will join the brand’s high-profile “Wings Reveal” lineup in New York.
- Reese is recognized as one of the most visible figures in women’s sports, celebrated for her confidence, charisma, and ability to bridge sports, fashion, and pop culture.
- She will don the signature angel wings, marking a new stage for the athlete at the show, which was cancelled in 2019 but returned last year.
- The event begins at 7 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed on YouTube, Prime Video, and Amazon Live.