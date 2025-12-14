Vin Diesel teases global soccer star’s role in next Fast and Furious
- Vin Diesel has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will have a role in the final Fast and Furious movie, set for release in April 2027.
- Diesel shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture with Ronaldo and stating a role was written for the highest-scoring player in world soccer history.
- This would mark Ronaldo's debut in a feature film, as he has no previous acting experience.
- Diesel also hinted at the potential return of Paul Walker's character, Brian O’Conner, despite the actor's death in 2013.
- The method for O'Conner's return remains unclear, with speculation suggesting digital insertion.