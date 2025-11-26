Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood actor seemingly ends feud with former co-star in new Instagram post

Vin Diesel praises Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson following end of feud
  • Vin Diesel praised Dwayne Johnson's performance in his new film, The Smashing Machine on Instagram, indicating a resolution to their long-running feud.
  • The dispute between the Fast and Furious co-stars originated in 2016 when Johnson criticised an unnamed colleague, later confirmed as Diesel, for unprofessional conduct on set.
  • Diesel attributed the tension to “tough love” aimed at improving Johnson's performance, a justification that further angered Johnson at the time.
  • Despite initially stating he would not return to the franchise, Johnson made a cameo in Fast X and announced in 2023 that he and Diesel had resolved their differences.
  • Johnson confirmed their reconciliation on X, stating they had “put all the past behind us” to prioritise the franchise, characters, and fans.
