Vinnie Jones calls comparisons between his show and Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘upsetting’
- Vinnie Jones has expressed his displeasure regarding frequent comparisons between his Discovery+ series, Vinnie Jones In The Country, and Jeremy Clarkson’s popular farming programme, describing the situation as "upsetting".
- Jones clarified that while he acknowledges Clarkson's work in raising awareness for farmers, his own show is distinct, being "without an agenda" and focused on general country life rather than farming.
- The actor and former footballer also addressed his past public persona, admitting he was perceived as a "lunatic" due to drinking, and highlighted his 12 years of sobriety.
- He shared his deep passion for the natural world, inherited from his father, stating that British nature would be his specialist subject on Mastermind.
- Jones is known for his acting roles, including Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, and a successful football career with clubs such as Chelsea and Wimbledon.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks