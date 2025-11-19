Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m A Celeb twist as two stars make surprise late entry to the jungle

I'm a Celeb's Lisa Riley opens up on alcohol struggles
  • Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson are poised to enter the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle as late arrivals.
  • Their arrival was teased during Wednesday's episode, with their full camp entrance scheduled for Thursday's broadcast.
  • Williams, 40, decided to participate after turning 40, wanting to step out of her comfort zone and embrace a significant life experience, despite concerns about missing her children.
  • Read Wilson, 39, initially felt 'abject terror' but adheres to a personal rule that if fear is the only reason not to do something, he must do it.
  • He expressed concerns about maintaining his mental acuity and avoiding vagueness while in the camp.
