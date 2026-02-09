Dean Franklin: The Voice star issues powerful message to fans before death from cancer
- Dean Franklin, a former contestant on The Voice, has died at the age of 36 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.
- His mother, Marie, announced his death on Monday, 9 February, stating that he had passed away the previous night.
- Franklin had publicly shared his cancer diagnosis in December 2023, revealing he was beginning chemotherapy treatment.
- Just weeks before his passing, on 24 January, he posted a final video message to his fans on Instagram.
- In his last message, Franklin urged people to listen to their bodies and seek early medical checks, explaining that his cancer had spread aggressively to his liver with few initial symptoms.
