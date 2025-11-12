Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Waitrose launches Christmas campaign featuring Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson

The advert charts the blossoming relationship between Knightley and Wilkinson’s characters, united by their shared passion for food.
The advert charts the blossoming relationship between Knightley and Wilkinson’s characters, united by their shared passion for food. (Waitrose)
  • Waitrose has launched its 2025 Christmas campaign, a four-minute romantic comedy advert starring Keira Knightley and comedian Joe Wilkinson.
  • Directed by Bafta-winning Molly Manners, the film depicts their characters falling in love over a shared passion for food.
  • The narrative begins at a Waitrose cheese counter and culminates with Wilkinson's character recreating Knightley's Nan's turkey pie recipe.
  • Both Knightley and Wilkinson expressed their enjoyment of working on the “silly, fun and delicious film”.
  • Nathan Ansell, Waitrose chief customer officer, highlighted the campaign as an “industry first” four-minute film celebrating festive food and adding a “warm, fuzzy feeling”.
