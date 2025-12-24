Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Is Walmart open? What time grocery stores close on Christmas Eve

Christmas Day forecast revealed by Met Office
  • Most Walmart locations are operating on adjusted hours, 6 am to 6 pm, and closed on Thursday, Christmas Day.
  • Trader Joe’s is open on Christmas Eve until 5 pm and closed on Christmas Day.
  • USPS will have normal hours on Christmas Eve, FedEx has modified hours and UPS is open as normal, all three are closed on Christmas Day.
  • Costco, Publix, Sam’s Club, Ralphs, Target and Wegmans are all open on Christmas Eve.
  • For drug stores, CVS and Walgreens will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in