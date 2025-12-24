Is Walmart open? What time grocery stores close on Christmas Eve
- Most Walmart locations are operating on adjusted hours, 6 am to 6 pm, and closed on Thursday, Christmas Day.
- Trader Joe’s is open on Christmas Eve until 5 pm and closed on Christmas Day.
- USPS will have normal hours on Christmas Eve, FedEx has modified hours and UPS is open as normal, all three are closed on Christmas Day.
- Costco, Publix, Sam’s Club, Ralphs, Target and Wegmans are all open on Christmas Eve.
- For drug stores, CVS and Walgreens will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.