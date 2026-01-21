What time are the 2026 Oscar nominations and how to watch
- The 98th Academy Awards nominations are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, 22 January 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT (13:30pm GMT)
- Viewers can watch the nominations live on Oscar.com, Oscar.org, the Academy's social media channels, Disney+, and Hulu. US viewers will also be able to tune in via ABC's Good Morning America and ABC News Live.
- Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will unveil the nominees for the upcoming awards, with One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Sinners expected to lead the nods.
- Conan O’Brien is set to host the Oscars ceremony for the second consecutive year.
- The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast on 15 March 2026.