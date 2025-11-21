Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Inside Wetherspoon’s first overseas pub serving British classics

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin labels dry January a 'cult'
  • JD Wetherspoon is set to open its first mainland European pub at Alicante airport in Spain by the end of January.
  • Named the Castell de Santa Barbera, the new establishment aims to cater to UK holidaymakers with a mix of traditional British and local Spanish dishes.
  • The pub will operate seven days a week, offering items like English fry-ups, burgers, garlic prawns, and Spanish omelette.
  • Wetherspoon founder Sir Tim Martin indicated that this opening signifies the start of the company's overseas expansion plans, including more airport locations.
  • The Alicante pub is part of Wetherspoon's strategy to open 30 new pubs this financial year, following recent reports of increased sales but a cautious outlook due to rising costs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in