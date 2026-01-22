Where is The Traitors filmed and what is the castle called?
- Season four ofThe Traitors is reaching its conclusion after a dramatic series.
- The contestants are competing for a prize of up to £120,000, with filming taking place at Ardross Castle in Scotland.
- The castle has a rich history, having been developed in the Gothic Scottish Baronial style in the 19th century after being purchased by Sir Alexander Matheson in 1845.
- The day’s challenges take place on site, while the discussions, action and banishments are filmed among the castle’s lavish interiors.
- Despite the on-screen action, contestants on The Traitors do not stay overnight at the venue. They lodge at a hotel near Inverness airport.