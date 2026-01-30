Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The White Lotus unveils new cast members for season four

A look inside the Château de la Messardière, location for season 4 of White Lotus
  • Helena Bonham Carter, Marissa Long, and Chris Messina have been confirmed to join the cast of the new season of HBO's Emmy-winning series, The White Lotus.
  • Other actors reportedly starring in the fourth season include Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Caleb Jonte Edwards, and AJ Michalka.
  • The forthcoming season is expected to be set in France, with filming locations scouted in Paris and the French Riviera.
  • Series creator Mike White will return as an executive producer and writer for the new instalment.
  • The third season, which aired last year and was set in Thailand, received 23 Emmy nominations but garnered mixed reviews from critics.
