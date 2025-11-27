Whitney Leavitt performs freestyle routine after DWTS elimination
- Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars in the semi-finals, just one week before the finale.
- Following their elimination, the couple appeared on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, where they performed their prepared freestyle routine that they were unable to do on the show.
- Their freestyle dance included commentary on the performative nature of social media and its impact on mental health, incorporating elements like clown makeup and a sign reading 'Social Media Is Bad for Your Mental Health'.
- The performance sparked debate among viewers, with some praising the choreography while others criticised it as being in “poor taste” for an eliminated couple.
- Fans questioned whether the performance implied disrespect towards the finalists, with some suggesting it was akin to a “participation award” for not making it to the final.