Who is the Secret Traitor? All the candidates who could be under the cloak

Murdered Judy thinks daughter might be secret traitor backing up fan theory
  • The fourth series of BBC's The Traitors introduced a new twist with a "secret traitor" whose identity remains unknown to all contestants and viewers.
  • Speculation is high among viewers regarding the secret traitor's identity, with 13 contestants still eligible after two murders and two banishments.
  • Leading suspects include psychologist Ellie, local government officer Fiona, recruiter Roxy, and PhD student Jade, with viewers citing clues such as handwriting, behaviour, and alleged pre-show connections.
  • Crime novelist and former barrister Harriet Tyce is considered the top suspect, following a reported production blunder on the companion show Traitors: Uncloaked that seemingly revealed her photo as a traitor.
  • Further evidence against Harriet includes her handwriting similarities to the secret traitor's and her strategic role in convincing the group to banish another traitor, Hugo, to gain trust.
